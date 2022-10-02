NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $120.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NKE. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. HSBC decreased their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.19.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $83.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.58.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.59% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,894,686,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,851,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,475,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

