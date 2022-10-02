Nimiq Achieves Market Cap of $11.52 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Nimiq has a total market cap of $11.52 million and $183,175.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001462 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00016476 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,416,124,228 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser.The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain.Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.