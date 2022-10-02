Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Receives $53.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.60.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Natural

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $76,423.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,438 shares of company stock worth $76,522. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Northwest Natural Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

NWN opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.49.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 77.51%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

