NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NorthWestern Stock Down 2.0 %

NWE opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.28. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $49.05 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.41.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.20 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NWE shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered NorthWestern from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an underperform rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $216,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,430,195.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Stories

