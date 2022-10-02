Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Short Interest Up 37.2% in September

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the August 31st total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 351,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $62,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of JQC opened at $5.11 on Friday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $6.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

