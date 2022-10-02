NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Fubon Bank cut shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $121.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.14.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,835,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,632 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,279,217,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

