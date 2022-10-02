O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Has $155,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,368,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.34. 3,804,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,394. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.69 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $332.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.85. The company has a market cap of $274.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

