O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Invests $271,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank OZK increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VEA traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $36.36. The company had a trading volume of 28,723,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,991,707. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average is $43.05.

