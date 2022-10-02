O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Invests $9.77 Million in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 96,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,774,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 4.1% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,995,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 153,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.34. 14,376,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,207,321. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.83 and a 200 day moving average of $102.38. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.38 and a 12 month high of $115.50.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

