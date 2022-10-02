OBORTECH (OBOT) Price Hits $0.0066 on Major Exchanges

OBORTECH (OBOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, OBORTECH has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar. OBORTECH has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $16,480.00 worth of OBORTECH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OBORTECH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OBORTECH Coin Profile

OBORTECH’s launch date was February 26th, 2021. OBORTECH’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. OBORTECH’s official Twitter account is @OBORTECHhub and its Facebook page is accessible here. OBORTECH’s official website is www.obortech.io.

Buying and Selling OBORTECH

According to CryptoCompare, “OBORTECH (the Smart Hub) is a digital ecosystem for all actors in the supply chain, in which they can remotely collaborate in a decentralized blockchain network via a single platform. Based on the blockchain-based trusted network established among the Smart Hub participants, the marketplace ecosystem will enable the verification and scoring of stakeholders in the supply chain without the need for third-party credentials. Moreover, the marketplace is a blockchain-based decentralized ecosystem that enables buying, selling and exchanging of services without the need for intermediaries among the users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OBORTECH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OBORTECH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OBORTECH using one of the exchanges listed above.

