Obyte (GBYTE) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last week, Obyte has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Obyte has a market cap of $12.17 million and $7,510.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.80 or 0.00077875 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009261 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010730 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10688377 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Obyte Coin Profile

Obyte’s genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 822,187 coins. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Obyte

According to CryptoCompare, “.Obyte is a distributed ledger based on directed acyclic graph (DAG). Access to Obyte ledger is decentralized, disintermediated, free (as in freedom), equal, and open.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

