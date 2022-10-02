Occam.Fi (OCC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $28,170.00

Occam.Fi (OCC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last week, Occam.Fi has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Occam.Fi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Occam.Fi has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and approximately $28,170.00 worth of Occam.Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000105 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

OMEGA FINANCE (OMG) traded 70.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Safe Universe (SFU) traded 74.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Occam.Fi Coin Profile

OCC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Occam.Fi’s total supply is 99,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,916,372 coins. The Reddit community for Occam.Fi is https://reddit.com/r/OccamFi. Occam.Fi’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Occam.Fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Occam.fi is a suite of DeFi solutions tailored for Cardano. Designed to deliver market-leading launchpad capabilities, DEX tools, and liquidity pools. The first component of Occam.fi’s ecosystem is its decentralised funding platform, or launchpad, called OccamRazer. Through this launchpad, the next generation of disruptive Cardano applications can undertake significant capital raises through OccamRazer's IDO capabilities. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Occam.Fi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Occam.Fi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Occam.Fi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

