OG Fan Token Trading 5.9% Lower This Week (OG)

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One OG Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $5.16 or 0.00026854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OG Fan Token has a total market cap of $6.57 million and $3.48 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OG Fan Token has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00046263 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001876 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $309.07 or 0.01612559 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00031728 BTC.

OG Fan Token Profile

OG Fan Token (CRYPTO:OG) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here. OG Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/og. OG Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios.

OG Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is the new app for football fans, where you earn rewards for interacting with your club. Participate, get club rewards & compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences.The OG Fan Token (OG) is a utility token that gives OG fans a tokenized share of influence on team decisions using the Socios application and services. The token serves as a membership key that allows users to compete for exclusive rewards, team recognition, and more.OG token holders can vote via smart contract on various “fan decision” polls published by OG. OG is contractually bound to act according to poll results.Token holders can interact with the Socios platform (voting on polls, competing in contests and quizzes, connecting/chatting with like-minded users, etc.) and earn rewards, including:Exclusive discounts on official OG merchandise.Exclusive experiences.Cashback offers from official online shops.In-app CHZ bonuses.Digital badges.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OG Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OG Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

