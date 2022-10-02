Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Given New GBX 63 Price Target at Barclays

Old Mutual (LON:OMU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 83 ($1.00) to GBX 63 ($0.76) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Old Mutual Stock Performance

LON:OMU opened at GBX 48.75 ($0.59) on Wednesday. Old Mutual has a 12-month low of GBX 47.65 ($0.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 81.04 ($0.98). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 487.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 54.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 59.67.

Get Old Mutual alerts:

Old Mutual Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. Old Mutual’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,000.00%.

Old Mutual Company Profile

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.

Read More

