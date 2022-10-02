ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises approximately 1.3% of Trust Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in ONEOK by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 43,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in ONEOK by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 49,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE opened at $51.24 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.72.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

OKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

