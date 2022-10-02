OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.67.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $460.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.56. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $29.86 and a 52 week high of $62.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.70 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 7.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 12.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,657,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,113,000 after buying an additional 184,869 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 15.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 24.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 11.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the first quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

