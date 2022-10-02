Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.00 million-$56.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.78 million. Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.45-$0.49 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.
Ooma Stock Performance
Shares of OOMA opened at $12.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00. Ooma has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $24.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ooma
Ooma Company Profile
Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro, which offers various services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ooma (OOMA)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.