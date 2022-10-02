Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.00 million-$56.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.78 million. Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.45-$0.49 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma Stock Performance

Shares of OOMA opened at $12.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00. Ooma has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $24.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ooma

Ooma Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ooma by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ooma by 49.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ooma by 81.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 19,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ooma by 23.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 37,969 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ooma by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro, which offers various services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.