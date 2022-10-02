Oraichain Token (ORAI) Trading Down 5.7% Over Last Week

Oraichain Token (ORAI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Oraichain Token has a total market capitalization of $4.47 million and $636,647.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oraichain Token coin can currently be bought for $1.45 or 0.00007570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oraichain Token has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010786 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070108 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10717806 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oraichain Token Profile

Oraichain Token launched on September 24th, 2021. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 2,749,392 coins. Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io. Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain.

Oraichain Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “With an open source design system namely Sorai, Oraichain’s product line is synchronized as a whole to deliver their technological signature of AI x Blockchain amid the Era of Decentralization. The system comprises working code, resources, and human interface guidelines.Sorai acts on behalf of Oraichain Design Language, supporting designers and developers with essential toolsThere are three types of ORAI, including ERC20 ORAI on the Ethereum network, BEP-20 ORAI on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and Native ORAI on the Oraichain Mainnet.”

