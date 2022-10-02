Orca 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.54 Million (ORCA)

Orca (ORCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, Orca has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Orca has a total market capitalization of $83.73 million and $3.54 million worth of Orca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orca coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00004369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Orca

Orca’s launch date was August 9th, 2021. Orca’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins. Orca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Orca is https://reddit.com/r/orca_so and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orca is www.orca.so.

Buying and Selling Orca

According to CryptoCompare, “Orca is a place to exchange cryptocurrency on the Solana blockchain. Additionally, users can provide liquidity to a trading pool to earn trading fees.Orca (ORCA) is the platform governance token issued on Solana.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

