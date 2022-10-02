Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Short Interest Update

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 662,700 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 575,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 207.1 days.
Ørsted A/S Price Performance
Shares of DOGEF traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $76.40 and a 12-month high of $146.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.35 and its 200 day moving average is $107.34.
Ørsted A/S Company Profile
