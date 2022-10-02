Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,226 shares during the period. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF makes up about 1.2% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 3.36% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $24,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 91,427 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,366,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 9,233.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 41,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 41,089 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,873,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 178,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 48,678 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ALTL traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.82. 133,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,952. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 1-year low of $35.82 and a 1-year high of $46.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average of $42.19.

