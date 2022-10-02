PalGold (PALG) Price Hits $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

PalGold (PALG) traded 30.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last week, PalGold has traded 39.4% lower against the US dollar. One PalGold coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. PalGold has a total market capitalization of $90,636.60 and approximately $11,693.00 worth of PalGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009231 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000928 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010692 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070445 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10769296 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000036 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About PalGold
PalGold’s total supply is 99,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 33,350,487 coins. PalGold’s official Twitter account is @indiaplayandli1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
PalGold Coin Trading
