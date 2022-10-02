Pancake Bunny 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $49,097.00 (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0750 or 0.00000395 BTC on exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $49,097.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004661 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000200 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00046507 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000575 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $304.44 or 0.01602183 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00031312 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

BUNNY is a coin. It launched on October 23rd, 2020. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 15,160,359 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official website is pancakebunny.finance/pool. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pancake Bunny is a yield farming project aiming to complete difficult missions for cake farmers to get more cakes.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Pancake Bunny is a yield farming project aiming to complete difficult missions for cake farmers to get more cakes."

