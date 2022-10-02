Parametrica Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Parametrica Management Ltd grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.8% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,916,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 78,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.61.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

