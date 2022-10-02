Parametrica Management Ltd Has $709,000 Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Parametrica Management Ltd lowered its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,699 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,491 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up 0.8% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369,033 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,013,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,286,000 after purchasing an additional 142,659 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,680,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,167 shares of company stock worth $851,821. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $67.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.60.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.