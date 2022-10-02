Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $285,000 in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $61.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.95. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

