Parametrica Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,616 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 137.1% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the software company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 11,293 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.9% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 90,758 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 76.7% in the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 1,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $275.20 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $376.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

