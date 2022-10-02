Parametrica Management Ltd Takes Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 63,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its position in CSX by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in CSX by 4.3% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 73,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX opened at $26.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.24. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CSX to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Loop Capital upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens raised their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

