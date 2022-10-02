Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Park City Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Park City Group Stock Down 4.5 %

PCYG opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. Park City Group has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23. The company has a market cap of $98.81 million, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Park City Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,072,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,566 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park City Group in the first quarter valued at $56,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Park City Group by 61.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Park City Group in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

