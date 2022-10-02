Pax Dollar (USDP) Hits Market Cap of $915.40 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Pax Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $915.40 million and $7.10 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001451 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016297 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 915,859,696 coins. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Pax Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis.Why Use Paxos Standard:Hold digital assets in USDP to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

