Peabody Energy Co. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.23 Per Share (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Peabody Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the coal producer will post earnings of $9.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Peabody Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $7.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 60.85%. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BTU. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

BTU stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $33.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 96.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,585,781 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,116,471 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $101,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 49.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $193,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,279 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,315,648 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $130,393,000 after acquiring an additional 489,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,464,643 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $52,571,000 after acquiring an additional 179,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.