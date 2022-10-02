Pernod Ricard SA to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTC:PRNDY)

Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pernod Ricard in a report issued on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Pernod Ricard’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Stock Up 1.3 %

PRNDY opened at $36.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average is $38.76. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of $34.93 and a twelve month high of $49.16.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.