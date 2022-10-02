Persistence (XPRT) Hits Market Cap of $95.03 Million

Persistence (XPRT) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Persistence coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00003277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $95.03 million and approximately $535,787.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Persistence has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009112 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000573 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010785 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069961 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10695321 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Persistence Profile
Persistence’s genesis date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 151,019,581 coins and its circulating supply is 128,119,588 coins. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Persistence
