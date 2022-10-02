Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Tops $0.0105 on Exchanges

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $915,560.19 and approximately $84.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005160 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007337 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.73 or 0.00781272 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 87,174,712 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

