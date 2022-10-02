PhoenixDAO Price Reaches $0.0061 on Exchanges (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $230,640.82 and approximately $39,677.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010787 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069997 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10700919 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00143770 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $341.96 or 0.01786726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00253467 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,504,440 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io.

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

