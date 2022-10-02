Piper Sandler Cuts Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target to $35.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LOB. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James cut Live Oak Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Live Oak Bancshares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.53.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.65. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $208.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. Analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director Diane Beth Glossman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,523.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOB. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

