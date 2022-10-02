pNetwork (PNT) Price Reaches $0.24

pNetwork (PNT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One pNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $22.78 million and $2.42 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, pNetwork has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About pNetwork

pNetwork is a coin. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 96,775,229 coins. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pNetwork’s official website is p.network. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

pNetwork Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. Telegram | Medium Litepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

