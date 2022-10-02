Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Down 4.3 %

POLA opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $7.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Polar Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polar Power in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polar Power by 29.9% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 94,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polar Power by 33.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 76,739 shares during the period. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

Featured Stories

