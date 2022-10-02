POLKARARE (PRARE) Price Hits $0.0051 on Top Exchanges

POLKARARE (PRARE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One POLKARARE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. POLKARARE has a total market cap of $505,449.00 and approximately $228,546.00 worth of POLKARARE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, POLKARARE has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009164 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010762 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069839 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10676620 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About POLKARARE

POLKARARE’s genesis date was May 7th, 2021. POLKARARE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. POLKARARE’s official Twitter account is @PolkaRare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for POLKARARE is www.polkarare.com.

Buying and Selling POLKARARE

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaRARE is a web3 economy that allows any user or a brand to create, trade, and discover NFTs. By leveraging NFT's provable scarcity, transferability, and polkarare’s offerings, we aim to unlock the maximum potential of NFTs. PolkaRare is powered by PolkaDot, Polygon, Ethereum, & Binance Smart ChainTelegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POLKARARE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POLKARARE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POLKARARE using one of the exchanges listed above.

