Polycat Finance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $541,183.29 (FISH)

Polycat Finance (FISH) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last week, Polycat Finance has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polycat Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polycat Finance has a total market capitalization of $541,183.29 and approximately $39,238.00 worth of Polycat Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010824 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polycat Finance Profile

Polycat Finance’s total supply is 1,281,150 coins and its circulating supply is 2,999,810 coins. Polycat Finance’s official Twitter account is @PolycatFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polycat Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polycat Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polycat Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polycat Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

