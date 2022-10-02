Poodl Token (POODL) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.03 Million

Poodl Token (POODL) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last week, Poodl Token has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One Poodl Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Poodl Token has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $10,995.00 worth of Poodl Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010833 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069544 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10631555 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Poodl Token Coin Profile

Poodl Token’s launch date was April 22nd, 2021. The Reddit community for Poodl Token is https://reddit.com/r/POODLTOKEN. Poodl Token’s official Twitter account is @POODLETOKEN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Poodl Token

According to CryptoCompare, “POODL was created by a group of developers that decided to run the project like most meme-coins, pumped it, dumped it, and then abandoned it. This left the community in a rather difficult situation. Most tokens are simply left for dead after the first pump and dump, but POODL survived because the community saw potential in it and together, started a Telegram group to revive it. Pretty quickly people got interested in the project and the community started to grow exponentially. After reviving the token, creating an official site, and all of the necessary infrastructure, the community began to question where to go from here. See the full POODL timeline Telegram | Discord | Instagram | Youtube Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poodl Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poodl Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poodl Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

