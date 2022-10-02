PornRocket (PORNROCKET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.72 Million

PornRocket (PORNROCKET) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One PornRocket coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PornRocket has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. PornRocket has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $5,057.00 worth of PornRocket was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009161 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000681 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010787 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070306 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10748162 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
PornRocket Coin Profile
PornRocket’s total supply is 385,372,831,775,385 coins and its circulating supply is 404,406,880,320,407 coins. PornRocket’s official Twitter account is @pornrocket_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling PornRocket
