Position Exchange Price Down 17.6% Over Last 7 Days (POSI)

Position Exchange (POSI) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Position Exchange has a market capitalization of $7.18 million and $2.24 million worth of Position Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Position Exchange has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Position Exchange coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0903 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Position Exchange

Position Exchange’s launch date was July 25th, 2021. Position Exchange’s total supply is 91,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,553,439 coins. Position Exchange’s official Twitter account is @PositionEx.

Position Exchange Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Position Exchange is a Decentralized Trading Protocol operating on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), that enables traders, liquidity providers and developers to participate in an open financial market with no barriers to entry. No authorization is required to use the open-source Position Exchange protocol. POSI is Position Exchange's native BEP20 token empowering its ecosystem. In addition to being a utility token and providing liquidity and trading incentives, POSI token is designed to facilitate and incite the decentralized governance of the protocol. As such, holders of POSI tokens accrue voting rights proportional to their holdings. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Position Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Position Exchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Position Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

