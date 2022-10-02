Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the August 31st total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Professional Diversity Network in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84. Professional Diversity Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 18.60.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

