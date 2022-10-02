Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the bank will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.50% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

PB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

PB stock opened at $66.68 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $64.69 and a 1 year high of $80.46. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.19 and a 200 day moving average of $70.13.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PB. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,284,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,912,000 after purchasing an additional 570,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,805,000 after purchasing an additional 244,440 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,856,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,567,000 after purchasing an additional 985,739 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,213,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,416,000 after purchasing an additional 63,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 43.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,098,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,949,000 after purchasing an additional 931,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.