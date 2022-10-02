Providence First Trust Co Has $2.63 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Providence First Trust Co trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 1.5% of Providence First Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.3% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

NYSE:BLK opened at $550.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $549.56 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $666.56 and a 200 day moving average of $660.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

