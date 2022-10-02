Providence First Trust Co Has $4.56 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Providence First Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Providence First Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,203.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 122,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 113,270 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,348,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $179.47 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $179.28 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.33.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

