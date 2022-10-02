Public Mint (MINT) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last week, Public Mint has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $4,626.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Public Mint

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,097,327 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Public Mint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

