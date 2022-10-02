Qbao Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (QBT)

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Qbao has a market cap of $183,887.28 and $23,010.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Qbao coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,134.90 or 0.99980361 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339.

Qbao Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. BitcoinTalk | GitHub “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

