Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $81.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $120.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

